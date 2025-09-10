BrightLearn - The Age of Global Warming: A History by Rupert Darwall

This episode exposes how the global warming narrative—rooted in political opportunism, flawed science and emotional manipulation—evolved from a fringe environmentalist movement into a weaponized tool for centralized control, economic exploitation and the erosion of sovereignty, all while ignoring Earth’s natural climate cycles and the life-giving role of CO₂ as explored in the book "The Age of Global Warming: A History" by Rupert Darwall.





