Timeline: Russian Destruction of America 08/08/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares a detailed timeline of events that would start at the beginning of the Tribulation and ending with Armageddon. We will see when the Fall of America would occur, and when the Russians will attack and defeat America in one day, and in one hour.
00:00 Jesus Returns Two more Times
03:31 Seven Year Tribulation
09:58 The Fall of America
11:23 Why Pentecost is the Wedding
12:41 The Day of Judgment
14:47 Feast of Trumpets
17:02 Armageddon
19:12 Summery
