Update from Trump, @TruthSocial, since Trudeau video:
"Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!"
Video: Justin Trudeau slams new US tariffs that started Today, video from today.
Calls president Trump, "Donald".
"This is a very dumb thing to do" - Trudeau addresses Trump
Trudeau announced that the U.S. has launched a trade war against Canada, prompting Ottawa to impose retaliatory tariffs.
In response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada has also filed a lawsuit with the WTO.
Clip from full speech that was over an hour long.
Adding:
Argentine President Javier Milei has deleted all photos with Zelensky from his X account following Zelensky’s conflict with Trump.
Adding:
Counting billions: How much has US pumped into Ukraine?
The recent Oval Office clash between Trump and Zelensky and the non-signing of the rare minerals deal was followed by POTUS ordering a pause to all US military aid to the Kiev regime. How much did Zelensky lose?
Trump inherited from the Biden administration the authority to deliver $3.85 billion in weapons from US stockpiles, media reports claim.
How much US taxpayer money is already gone?
🔹To date, the US has provided the Zelensky regime with a whopping total of $65.9 billion in military assistance.
🔹2022: By the end of the year, the total amount stood at about $19 billion.
🔹2023: Approximately $23 billion.
🔹2024: Around $24 billion.
Spending amounts found @geopolitics_live