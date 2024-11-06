BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The LARGEST BIBLICAL MOVE WILL COME, Isaiah 65
End the global reset
7 months ago

This is part three of the last days move teachings dealing with Isaiah chapter 65. Please forgive me but I am full of fire on this one. I do not mince on words and I mean what I say and I show you what this chapter is showing is about to happen and what has been happening. The one has to see it through the eyes of what the real truth is and not through the eyes of false doctrine and churchianity. If you are still in these churches my warning is get out of them and not walk out of them, but run as fast as your two feet can carry you

For questions or comments you can email me at [email protected]

For the most intense study you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
