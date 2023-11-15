Dr X_ on the Targeting Programme: Systematic Stalking, Directed Conversation, DEWs, and More (Mirrors)

Contained herein is a thirteen-part mirrored compilation of Dr X’s illuminating introduction to the nightmare in which many have found ourselves at the present, evil hour in human history. (Audio only.)





Upload dates of original sources: Thursday, 17 January 2019 – Saturday, 26 January 2019

Channel name of original source: Dr. X

Channel address (URL) of Dr X: https://www.youtube.com/@dr.x3811

Upload date of mirror: Monday, 13 November 2023





Video 01. "The Program" - An Introduction by Dr. X - Video 1 - Gang Stalking | 00:00 – 12:12

Video 02. "The Program" - Street Level Operators - Video 2 | 12:13 – 22:03

Video 03. "The Program" - Counter-targeting Tactics - Video 3 | 22:04 – 34:06

Video 04. "The Program" - "Disinformation Snowballing" - Video 4 | 34:07 – 45:28

Video 05. "The Program" - Directed Energy Weapons - Video 5 | 45:29 –59:18

Video 06. "The Program" - Directed Conversation - Video 6 | 59:19 – 01:07:51

Video 07. "The Program" - Neuro-Linguistic Programming - Video 7 | 01:07:52 – 01:17:06

Video 08. "The Program" - National Security Racketeering Network - Video 8 | 01:17:07 – 01:27:05

Video 09. "The Program" - Legal Jiu Jitsu Tactics - Video 9 | 01:27:06 – 01:38:20

Video 10. "The Program" - Technology Deployment Curve - Video 10 | 01:38:21 – 01:51:44

Video 11. "The Program" - Homeland Security BUSTED in Stalking Op - Video 11 | 01:51:45 – 02:05:06

Video 12. "The Program" - Corruption & Respect in LE and IC - Video 12 | Enforcement and Intelligence Community | 02:05:07 – 02:11:35

Video 13. "The Program" - Managed Aggression & Terrorism - Video 13 | 02:11:36 – 02:23:11





𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: I first came into awareness of the forenamed contact creator, namely Dr X, via Controlling the Narrative, a Canadian content creator. In order to view the content of Controlling the Narrative, see the links to the web pages below.





