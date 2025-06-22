Normy's Beach Babe-o-Rama (1994, Mega Drive)

Normy's Beach Babe-o-Rama is a platformer developed by Realtime Associates and High Score Production and published by Electronic Arts. It was only released in North America, Europe and Australia. A Japanese version was planned, but got cancelled.



The game is based on Norman Keith Robinson's comic strip Making It and stares the character Normy, a beach bum. Normy must rescue the six "Goddesses of the Beach", who have been kidnapped by an UFO, by travelling through time and space with a magic sun lotion.



Normy can jump, dash forward and use his weapon if he has found one. Each level, you start off with no weapon. The dash can be used to jump further and to slide across the floor. Normy has a health bar which is replenished by collecting hearts. Collecting sun glasses will make Normy invincible for a short time. On some occasions, a puzzle must be solved. This is indicated by a passing plane which drags the message "Get a clue" along.

