Ayuda Social - Episodio 7 "Celebrando el cumpleaños de Yireth"

Celebramos el cumpleaños de una niña venezolana,
su nombre es Yireth y cumple 6 años. Te invitamos a esta fiesta.
Celebra la vida que Dios te ha dado, y por favor,
no te olvides de compartir tu alegría con los demás.
¡Ayuda Social - Amor en acción!
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/brucephillipmafer