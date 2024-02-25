BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"A DREAM OF THE NEW AMERICA" - A MILITARIZED USA & LUKE 21:26 [MEN'S HEARTS WILL MELT]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
328 views • 02/25/2024

#NEWAMERICA #AMERICA #MILITARY WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd li e to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and please give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", as I am not a seller of goods. It's just my ordinary PayPal and not a market, so please do not damage my standing on PP by using purchase protection as if I were making a sale to you. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option on PayPal. If you are outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here and allow me a good window to respond. Thank you and God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw


----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES & LINKS


COMMUNITY PAGE: https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog/community


PLAYLISTS

RUSSIA & CHINA: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKrsrYmbpBzTVyOKGCJBzE-u

THE SUPERNATURAL: FALLEN ANGELS & THE NEPHILIM: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKoFGJHaOCyaKtau3C9iKFio

THE SUPERNATURAL: "REANIMAÉ" (ZOMBIE & THE UNDEAD): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKplp67tZKjpe3COEZcjsjTj

THE SUPERNATURAL: UFOS & ALIENS: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKoRzE79KUVycmivr-RkSJbN

THE SUPERNATURAL: ZOMBIES, ALIENS, GIANTS & THE FALLEN: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKpF-0cnoc7QCcDiam6AHiie


POLITICAL CHANGES

COMMUNISM IN AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Zoi9PfjaZPQ

REVELATION 13 - PROPHECY PRAYER-CALL: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2F7oBW2CvpM

DAVOS: https://youtube.com/watch?v=zR-ixoOpOfM

THE RISE OF THE BEAST: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BBvVngknzE8

Home Invasions Imminent: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZIiF6it1smo

Revelation 13 - The Master's Voice: https://youtube.com/watch?v=T2I1DOKLrAM

Home Invasion Dream: https://youtube.com/watch?v=RcA39YG6VVk

A New Government For America: https://youtube.com/watch?v=6izbLPUC8Bw


THE PATRIOT ACT: https://youtube.com/watch?v=5PABZqK-XMM

America In Turmoil: In Quick Succession: https://youtube.com/watch?v=KCBjElQ80zE

In Quick Succession: America in Turmoil Part 2: https://youtube.com/watch?v=007fAulnkro

In Quick Succession: Deep State: https://youtube.com/watch?v=t5RQoqe9hV8

A Vision Of America: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dbdkNPMjt48

Forced Proof Of Status And Nazis: https://brighteon.com/a500b6c6-692b-4cac-86ca-ee69b9a70056


Keywords
americamilitarygodholy spiritjesus christchristjesususprophecybabylonusaunited statesend timesheartlorddreamyahend timegod almightylord jesus christluke 21the lord jesus christnew americamilitarized usamens hearts will melt
