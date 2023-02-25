ALERT-SEAS RECEDE IN MANY AREAS(SIGN OF PLANET X COMING+POLE SHIFT) / WHITE POWDER FALLS FROM SKY / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 25, 2023





BREAKING NEWS-MYSTERY WHITE "DUST"-POWDER COMING DOWN OVER WEST VIRGINIA+DELAWARE+MAINE+VIRGINIA (AUTHORITIES SAY STAY INSIDE+LOCK DOORS TILL ISSUE IS SOLVED)/MULTIPLE FIRES+EXPLOSIONS+TRAIN DERAILMENTS HITTING THE USA-PLUS THE SECOND TRAIN CRASH IN DELPHOS OHIO 80 MILES SOUTH OF ME MAINSTREAM NEWS TRIED HIDING!!!!!NEW PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM EVIDENCE (YOU'RE ALMOST NEAR THE MIDNIGHT HOUR-IS JESUS "YESHUA" YOUR LORD? READ BELOW. This is some Newer footage of some pictures+videos short footage compared to other footage I'll soon post of what's coming with and related to the planet x/biblical Wormwood system.... Multiple explosions+fires+train derailments hitting the United States.... Large and small planet x system bodies passing the sun within the last week caught on different nasa images by me Brandon..... Breaking news also coming out of Maryland/Delaware regions also west Virginia all of you in those states heads up and a strange white dust/powder is falling from the sky in those regions. Authorities are saying go inside and lock your doors till they figure out what the white substance is.... Also you'll see snow in Canada near Ontario with oily looking colors above where the wet rain and snow is... As we know the train that dumped tons of poisons into the air and water only 2 hours and 50 minutes from me in East Palestine ohio or eastern Ohio that's spreading globally especially over the USA is also reaching Canadas eastern regions now poisoning their air and probably soon water... Yeah not good.... Also newer quake footage of the most recent big quake that hit turkey that was another at least 7.0-7.6+ size in magnitude as you'll seen that footage during the end of the video... As closer planet x ( biblical wormwood) comes to the sun and earth expect bigger quakes and massive volcanic eruptions..... Also in my video you'll sea multiple places in the middle east, in France and Europe the water and ocean/sealines have all receded. Many are afraid it could mean bad and yes it's a very bad sign. Usually that occurs in at least one place not multiple places. And occurs before big tsunamis and or quakes hit. Multiple places the water vanished or receded as we know earths core stopped and is reversing or about to due to planet x coming in meaning soon a magnetic pole shift and or crustal displacement which to me is worse then a pole shift. Meaning massive quakes and tsunamis coming in God's time soon. Not mens timing. Though yes it's a horrible sign though a sign of hope that the rapture of Christians is very imminent as is biblical judgement. You'll see also a woman took a shower and got her face BURNED in my state ohio where the poisons spilled off the train and leaked into the air when it was blown up.. Plus some biblical news happening around the world... BIBLICAL judgement and the rapture of Christians also called the catching away or our ( blessed hope) known as the coming great Harpazo in Greek and raptio/rapiemur/raptus/raptura/rapio in Latin translation for those that don't know st Jerome of the Latin vulgate translated pauls words ( caught up) in 1 thessalonians 4 dealing with the rapture ( as its simply called in English language ).... Biblical judgement and the rapture is any moment..... Things are going to get very bad in short time. Please love another and FORGIVE another. Come to yeshua ( Jesus ) as lord while you all still got time. Turn from sin and turn to God.... The world's soon to be in darkness.... That's no understatement.....





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DEgnJqhh1U



