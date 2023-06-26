Mark Levin: The Democrat Party must be 'obliterated'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News host Mark Levin breaks down the allegations against President Biden and his son Hunter Biden and discusses the Justice Department's case against former President Donald Trump on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
