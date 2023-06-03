Live Chat with Paul; -134- NASA loves Mick West + other UFO IFO news

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! NASA Hearing on UFOs Quick Summary and More Updates and video analysis [00:02:00] (1c) Dont Trust Anyone especially Gov and Bill Gates [00:03:20] (1d) Abandoned and suppressed by UFOLOGY and Goolag [00:08:00] (1e) Bend the Knee or else general talk [00:11:50] (1f) Paul shows more of his camera setup still going in place for evening to night sky watching project [00:50:00] (1g) CryptoCurrency and Banks and SOME Politics talk [01:00:40] (2) Main Topic Begins - Corbell is caught red handed Lying about his BS Flares being a craft.. TOO FUNNY! [01:06:00] (3) More stuff Paul found on Flares [01:25:00] (4) Mick West EGO boosted by NASA [01:28:00] (4b) The GoSLOW! too funny was 40mph as Mick Said NASA expert confirmed [01:33:00] (4c) Wind Speeds change in a wave pattern [01:46:00] (4d) Why did NASA not tell us the size of the object they have access to all the info and camera specs? Paul thinks its could be size of Chinese Balloon [02:19:00] (5) Aguadilla Puerto Ricco Case - UAP does not enter water which is what Paul said in his analysis years ago of 2 fire balloons that split. [02:45:00] (6) Mosul ORB and Orbs statement from NASA [02:59:00] (6b) AI Video ChatGPT text2videos will make UFO analysis harder with amazing UFO fakes Hoaxes to come! [03:12:00] (7) Look over a collection of CGI fakes doing the rounds again that Scott UFOofInterest has posted and look over Micks Twitter [03:21:00] (7b) New to Twitter SUBSCRIBE that shows up after a follow [03:44:00] (8) Paul comments of the sh*t comment on right-click researchers [03:46:00] (9) Farsight remoter Courtney promoting spides bugs and webs as cloaked mothership [04:19:00] (10) Paul exposes GUFON again [04:24:00] (11) Paul proves google is suppressing his channel if UFO is said or in title of shorts [04:28:00] (12) Back to Web of Aliens from remoter reviewers [04:32:00] (13) The Facts - Did NASA lose the knowledge to go back to the moon? Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.