Does the Media Have a Reckoning Ahead in the Coming Election? | Bill O'Reilly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Does the Media Have a Reckoning Ahead in the Coming Election? No Spin News Host Bill O'Reilly says mainstream media corporations have blackballed every political commentator who doesn’t despise former President Donald Trump. “If you don’t hate Trump, and you’re a pundit or an author, you will not get booked. And this is coming from a guy who was on the network programs 78 times, but it all stopped in 2016,” says O’Reilly.
Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav