'No glimmers of hope': John Tabacco on inflation in Biden's America

Former Chairman of White House Economic Advisors Tomas Phillipson and NEWSMAX host John Tabacco react to rising inflation under the Biden Administration, Donald Trump's plan to replace Obamacare and more on NEWSMAX's "Newsline"







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html