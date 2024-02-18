© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donera till Exposé:
https://expose-news.com/2024/02/12/the-exposes-february-fundraising-campaign-2024/
Er ist Weider Da (English Subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40zcGhvekhs&t=3388s
Insiktsfulla Stockholmarn - Fritjof- 2024 Feb 18
https://www.brighteon.com/8338c96d-f051-4cc2-bb5f-2c1ab251384f
https://swebbtube.se/w/4bn8ZePB5VpESv2XCJvUsC
https://rumble.com/v4e6aeu-insiktsfulla-stockholmarn-fritjof-2024-feb-18.html