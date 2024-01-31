Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Die größte Offenlegung für den Shift
channel image
Nurak Ibinski⁸⁷⁷⁶⁴²¹³
10 Subscribers
33 views
Published a month ago

Original Titel: Universal disclosure 2020 / with banned content compillation

Wer wirklich etwas von der Entstehung der Welt und den Aufbau der Planeten wissen möchte, dem rate ich, sich diese Dokumentation genauestens anzuschauen.

Die "Menschen Quanten Matrix - Erde" hat 4 Ebenen. Die genau so wie in dieser Dokumentation übertragen wurde aufeinander liegen und zusammen die Erde ergeben.


ORIGINAL MIT BESTEM DANK VON:

NorbzWorld:

@rld

Martin Kenny:

@Martinkenny


Quelle: "FreeSpirit-TV Schweiz" Auf YouTube https://yewtu.be/watch?v=_6mgGVG-O2o

Die größte Offenlegung für den Shift 2020 / Deutsch


Bewusstseins-VLOG:

https://brunowuertenberger.com/vlog/

Keywords
illusionshiftbewusstseingeistausschnitterkenntnisseunendlichesbewusstseintrennungistillusionwissenschaftlerrebelloffenlegung

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket