Why is Salvation Essential for Humanity? Understanding Our Lost State

Join us as we explore the important topic of salvation and why it's essential for every person. The speaker uses biblical references to explain how mankind is lost due to sin, rejection of Jesus Christ, disobedience to conscience, and love for the world. With powerful scriptures and analogies, this episode aims to show why salvation through Jesus is necessary. Stay tuned for further devotions on this crucial subject.
00:00 Introduction to the Word
00:25 The Importance of Salvation
00:46 Mankind's Lost State
01:23 The Need for a Savior
06:35 Biblical Revelations and Conscience
08:49 Relationship with the World and Sin
11:31 Conclusion and Next Steps