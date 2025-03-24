Many are not covered by the media, but more Ukrainian equipment in Ugroyedy in Sumy region, has been a soft target for Russian forces, the hardware has been found, and then burned. The Russian Defense Ministry shared a video on March 23, 2025, showing the work of a UAV strike team using Inokhodets and Forpost drones, attacking Ukrainian armored vehicles, artillery and units, in Ugroyedy sector, the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has moved its goods, and at least some of its assault units have been withdrawn from other directions, from settlements on other borders near the neighboring Kursk and Belgorod Regions. Rather than seek safety in Ugroyedy, Russian Inokhodets and Forpost have burned their infantry fighting vehicles, armored combat vehicles, combat reconnaissance vehicles, and artillery, even though they are stationed far from the front lines.

Recently, Russian units from the Sever Group of Forces have continued to secure important victories on multiple fronts, and inflict losses on Ukrainian defenses and equipment, including EW stations and supply depots, near Ugroyedy, weakening Kiev-NATO’s ability to fight back. Russian military channels released a video on March 22, in which a precision drone strike destroys an Ukrainian howitzer and command post in the village of Naumovka, not far from Ugroyedy settlement. Aerial reconnaissance revealed the presence of a 2S22 "Bohdana" howitzer attempting to attack the territory of the Russian Federation, immediately sending coordinates that allowed Russian fighters using the Inokhodets UAV to destroy the howitzer. As a result, the howitzer burned down in one powerful explosion! Still in the vicinity of the same settlement, Ukraine redeployed the American M-777 to the border, supporting the attack on Belgorod, but Russian reconnaissance found the NATO artillery position, after the other M777 had been destroyed. The footage on March 20 shows the Lancet ammunition delivered by the Spetsnaz Detachment ”Anvar”, and the destruction of foreign equipment. This highlights the growing capabilities of Russian forces in loitering ammunition, supporting attacks on Ukrainian deployments anywhere, in key areas that will undermine Ukrainian logistics and command structures!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net