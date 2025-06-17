BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NO! We did NOT Miss the Massive Arrests 06/17/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
3 months ago

The reason we didn’t see the massive arrests over the weekend, according to Benjamin Fulford, is because of Israel attacking Iran – “in order to distract people in the West”. In other news, there has been a 300% increase in private jet booked flights to New Zealand for the end of July. Why? Why would the rich and famous suddenly book flights out of the U.S. to New Zealand in their “off-season”?


Keywords
trumpisraeloilnoprotestsmissarrestsmassiveprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:03Saturday June 14

07:58Israel

12:38End of July

20:12Massive Arrests

23:38Oil in Israel

