Ep. 169 - "Rainbow Diet: Nutrition for Body and Mind" Dr. Deanna Minich

What if the secret to better health, better mood, and even better vision was right on your plate? 🌱





In this episode, Dr. Kerry Gelb interviews nutrition scientist and functional medicine expert Dr. Deanna Minich, author of The Rainbow Diet. Together, they explore how the color of your food impacts inflammation, gut health, hormone balance, brain function—and your eyes. 👁️





Discover the power of phytonutrients, how to diversify your meals with over 50 foods per week, why frozen veggies still matter, how nitrates boost nitric oxide, and why eating seasonally matters more than ever.





🟠 Topics covered:

• The science of colorful foods (red, green, purple & more)

• Eye health, circadian rhythm & nutrition

• How to choose quality supplements & omega-3s

• Plant-based strategies for inflammation & mood

• Smoothies vs. juices, and how to time your meals right





🎧 Whether you're a health enthusiast or eye care professional, this episode will change the way you see food—literally.





📘 Learn more about The Rainbow Diet: https://www.amazon.com/Rainbow-Diet-Deanna-Minich-PhD/dp/1684811686/





👉 Subscribe for more expert interviews on nutrition, vision, and wellness.





🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI





🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/





📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:





👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉 https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:





https://www.macuhealth.com/

https://coopervision.com/

https://www.alcon.com/