No Constitution Can Ever Fix This

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Benjamin Franklin warned, “This can only end in despotism.” He knew that when the people themselves become corrupt, liberty doesn’t stand a chance. He wasn’t alone - founders and the great thinkers they learned from saw it over and over again: no matter the system, no matter the laws, once the people decay, tyranny follows. Guaranteed. And today, we’re on that same path - not because we’re being forced, but because we’ve chosen it. This episode is about the one corruption no constitution can fix: the corruption of the people themselves.
Path to Liberty: June 13, 2025