No Constitution Can Ever Fix This
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
67 views • 3 months ago

Benjamin Franklin warned, “This can only end in despotism.” He knew that when the people themselves become corrupt, liberty doesn’t stand a chance. He wasn’t alone - founders and the great thinkers they learned from saw it over and over again: no matter the system, no matter the laws, once the people decay, tyranny follows. Guaranteed. And today, we’re on that same path - not because we’re being forced, but because we’ve chosen it. This episode is about the one corruption no constitution can fix: the corruption of the people themselves.

Path to Liberty: June 13, 2025

Keywords
libertycorruptionconstitutionhistorytyrannylibertarianfoundersbenjamin franklin10th amendmentwarnings
