Clarifications & Explanations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After listening to the three parts of “That Awful Thing” it
may have left some questions in your minds. In this last video I’ll be making
some clarifications and explanations of things that were said and there is also
an additional perspective that is shared regarding “The Mark of the Beast” May
you be prayerful and open to examine these things and allow the Spirit of the
Lord to be your guide.