Clarifications & Explanations

Biblical Precision
4 followers
9 views • 06/01/2023

After listening to the three parts of “That Awful Thing” it may have left some questions in your minds. In this last video I’ll be making some clarifications and explanations of things that were said and there is also an additional perspective that is shared regarding “The Mark of the Beast” May you be prayerful and open to examine these things and allow the Spirit of the Lord to be your guide.

Keywords
jesus christsalvationnew world ordermark of the beastabomination of desolationworld crisis
