From Jihadist to Jesus - Kamal Saleem - Freedom Alive® Ep82

An innocent boy quickly grew into a hate-filled terrorist who wanted to destroy America and Israel. But then God intervened. And Kamal Saleem cried out to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob for salvation. Now Kamal and his wife, Victoria, have co-founded Koome Ministries to awaken and educate the church about reaching Muslims with the love of Christ. On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive®, Kamal shares more of his story as well as God’s plans for Muslims in these last days.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered May 28, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org