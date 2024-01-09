Nikki Haley blasts Joe Biden over Russia and Ukraine War

GOP candidate Nikki Haley said she “blames" President Joe Biden for the war between Russia and Ukraine. The former South Carolina Governor was asked about national security during the Fox News Town Hall on Monday (local time). “The problem is no one is giving you the answer. And I blame Biden for all of that. He should always tell Americans why we're doing what we're doing, the reason we care about Ukraine," Ms Haley said. Haley has previously said that Russia knows Joe Biden is "the weakest president in history". The GOP candidate also criticised the President for the crisis at the southern border and the amount of fentanyl entering the US.

