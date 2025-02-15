BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FBI 1936 ~ BANS ~ New photonic chipsets~ VLC ~ THZ ~ Biocybersecurity 6G Healthcare 4.0. 2030
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
89 views • 7 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPWKGlk35e0

wban Wireless Body Area Network Matlab Code Projects

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EdaskPUuH0

The FBI Mind Controlled Spies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NezjON5XijI

Michio Kaku Warns: Google’s Quantum AI Made a TERRIFYING Discovery!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xE4bopeXhw

Huge Breakthrough: New Light-Based Computer Takes Over!

https://consensys.io/blog/stargate-a-fully-composable-cross-chain-bridge

https://hackernoon.com/everything-you-need-to-know-about-stargate-and-beyond

https://rumble.com/v4ytnt8-cern-maurizio-vretenar-accelerators-for-medicine-2019.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=d9567ae999c402f1&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&q=electronic+corridors&udm=2&fbs=ABzOT_CWdhQLP1FcmU5B0fn3xuWpA-dk4wpBWOGsoR7DG5zJBsxayPSIAqObp_AgjkUGqekYoUzDaOcDDjQfK4KpR2OIjj43mhrQBsMJgHY2LSx-SUj4wz68xSZ8iYTfqgrdxb3MJvHOMODdIcpti-xYMckL_DuO7Mno3LlWlsnznPPjfINcnPSb3s0mY1_Udv3xmGYGwDe_3zR2JNQT7OndwaUM5c3nJw&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwijzOeN3sWLAxWaCTQIHVdtPKIQtKgLegQIDRAB&biw=1920&bih=953&dpr=1#vhid=OEm4d4keW41TrM&vssid=mosaic

https://www.unmannedairspace.info/latest-news-and-information/texas-creates-sh130-corridor-to-establish-the-intelligent-infrastructure-needed-to-support-autonomous-services/

https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=d9567ae999c402f1&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&q=quantum+mesh+networking&udm=2&fbs=ABzOT_CWdhQLP1FcmU5B0fn3xuWpA-dk4wpBWOGsoR7DG5zJBjLjqIC1CYKD9D-DQAQS3Z598VAVBnbpHrmLO7c8q4i2ZQ3WKhKg1rxAlIRezVxw9UhWHpuGW9acDZUll87ZZf6-2J-5JlZfN6ehRA-98QTCGnsRnG-DugH7m4xbYfaZE4MH5aV1gsIEHsYSGsiAB8KP8UedVD0y2Wde_WuIZG1jnEiR5Q&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiPwfug5MWLAxV6FzQIHTriAtMQtKgLegQIDxAB&biw=1920&bih=953&dpr=1#imgrc=-601rPvdtr-CYM&imgdii=-Gniv3G_cMEaqM

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9545052

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Types-of-possible-attacks-for-Bio-Cyber-Interface_fig4_353037619

trump20242030covid
