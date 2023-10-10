EMERGENCY: "PRAY for the PEACE of JERUSALEM; may they prosper who Love her." Psalm 122:6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rockets, parachuting terrorists, kidnappings,
killings...Israel is under attack. Is this the beginning of the fulfillment of
the Ezekiel 38 & 39 prophecies? The world teeters on the brink of world war
- with over a thousand dead, hundreds hurt, and dozens taken hostages. An army
of militants have invaded and terrorized.... PRAY!