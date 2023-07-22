BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Big Change is About to Happen
JUT20Bright
JUT20Bright
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
446 views • 07/22/2023

In case these links has been cut, click on this link to get all the links:

https://a-c-t-s.net/The%20Big%20Change/The%20Big%20Change%20-%20Links%20-%20French%20and%20English.odt


The salvation prayer will be on our website at

https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php#gsc.tab=0,


and if you still want to follow Satan then go to

https://a-c-t-s.net/Q%20and%20A%20-%20Part%2003.php#gsc.tab=0


Our website is: www.a-c-t-s.net


Other websites that can help you open your eyes, and heart.


My website is: https://a-c-t-s.net/


https://a-c-t-s.net/Topic01.php

Gifts of the Holy Spirit


More videos on:

https://www.youtube.com/@ministerclaude/videos

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/claudel

https://rumble.com/user/ClaudeBLE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Yq8ohJHDk58y/


Here are some links that can blow your mind:


https://a-c-t-s.net/rapturecompilation/


https://www.youtube.com/@S4C2010/featured


https://a-c-t-s.net/Rapture-Life%20or%20Death/Rapture%20-%20Life%20or%20Death.odt


Here is the video, https://a-c-t-s.net/Rapture-Life%20or%20Death/index.php


My email is [email protected]


To insert sub-titles https://clideo.com/add-subtitles-to-video


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGutFGX1RKQ&list=WL&index=1&t=4s&ab_channel=S4CGlobalCommunityChurch%2CSoldiersForChrist


This link to Pastor Brett has also Prophecy Videos updated every month

https://www.youtube.com/@AtheyCreek/videos


Pastor JD Faraq has Prophecy updated every Sunday morning

https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21zLys4Mnl4cDhmP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=



Keywords
rapturechangetime-is-short
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy