Trump's Ultimate, Ultimatum to Iran - part 2 of 2

💬🇮🇷 U.S. Media on Trump’s Iran Strategy: A Calculated Bluff?

Trump’s Reluctance to Show Weakness

According to ABC News, citing White House sources, Trump does not want the situation with Iran to develop in a way that would make it seem like Tehran successfully called his military bluff.

Diplomatic Window Narrowing

During a recent National Security Council meeting, U.S. officials reportedly stated that the next 24–48 hours are critical in determining whether diplomacy with Iran is still viable or if Trump will resort to military action.

Despite the aggressive posturing, the White House still views a negotiated deal with Tehran as preferable to war. Washington believes Iran is currently in a weak position and may be forced back to the negotiating table under pressure to abandon uranium enrichment.

Tehran Shows Signs of Flexibility

U.S. officials claim Iran has shown some willingness to resume talks, but the Trump administration is holding out for more concrete commitments before ruling out military options. If Iran agrees, talks involving Tehran’s representatives and U.S. envoys Whitcoff and Vance could happen within days.

Israel’s Limits and U.S. Military Involvement

Associated Press notes that Israel cannot destroy Iran’s underground enrichment sites without U.S. strategic bombers. Defense Secretary Hegseth has reportedly granted unusual authority to U.S. Central Command chief General Erik Kurilla—an Iran hawk—on this matter.

Kurilla’s Pivotal Role

Politico reports that Kurilla has been instrumental in escalating U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel confrontation. Almost all his requests—ranging from deploying additional aircraft carriers to positioning fighter jets in the region—have been approved. He is described as playing a quiet but decisive role in shaping the U.S. response.

Le Monde: Trump Looks Like Netanyahu’s Pawn on Iran

French newspaper Le Monde argues that Trump appears to be acting as a tool of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in escalating tensions with Iran.

“Instead of taking the lead, the president of the world’s most powerful military seems to be manipulated by Benjamin Netanyahu—just as he was by Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine conflict,” the editorial states.

Trump has long positioned himself as an opponent of foreign military interventions, a stance that helped him stand out within the Republican Party.

In his January 20 inaugural address, he even declared that his administration’s success would be judged by the wars it prevented—or better yet, never started.

By siding with Netanyahu, however, Trump now risks getting dragged into another bloody Middle Eastern conflict, Le Monde warns.

Meanwhile, French President Macron has publicly opposed Netanyahu’s ambitions to topple the Iranian government and called for renewed diplomacy with Tehran.

Cynthia... It's obvious it's all about Israel. Iran kept telling Trump and team, that they don't want nuclear weapons for 60 days. Day 61 immediately hit by strikes. They want energy like other countries can have. Iran has a signed agreement from years ago approving they can do that....

Iran is part of BRICS so the Russian's know each other well, better than Trump. Russia has been working with Iran building power plants for energy. I posted a video of a new NP plant being built, the day before this War was started by Israel attacking Iran. Russia has asked, Putin to Trump on phone calls, several times to help mediate. Today, Trump said publicly he doesn't want Russia to help mediate, to find an end to their war with Ukraine.

It's all to please Israel and MIGA! Did we vote for that???

It's evidently payback time, Miriam Adelson donated $100 million to his 2024 campaign

https://www.trackaipac.com/trump

