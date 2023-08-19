WE'RE DOOMED: The British Are Fascinated & Frightened By The Latest Russian Weapon 'SHIPOVNIK-AERO'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Everything that is happening now with the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia direction resembles the battles for Bakhmut. For many months, the Ukrainian side, including President Zelensky, claimed that the situation in Bakhmut was under control and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly managed to dislodge the enemy from this city. However, in reality, everything turned out to be exactly the opposite. The Armed Forces of Ukraine not only failed to stop the Russian forces in Bakhmut but at the same time lost their most combat-ready units in this city.
***************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN