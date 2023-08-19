BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WE'RE DOOMED: The British Are Fascinated & Frightened By The Latest Russian Weapon 'SHIPOVNIK-AERO'
Everything that is happening now with the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia direction resembles the battles for Bakhmut. For many months, the Ukrainian side, including President Zelensky, claimed that the situation in Bakhmut was under control and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly managed to dislodge the enemy from this city. However, in reality, everything turned out to be exactly the opposite. The Armed Forces of Ukraine not only failed to stop the Russian forces in Bakhmut but at the same time lost their most combat-ready units in this city.

Keywords
russiaukraineshipovnik-aero
