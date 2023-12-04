Trump impossible to jail. Gaza Christians. Fake alt media. Fun with clowns. Bug in the bank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correction: The town "Gävle" sounds like "jävla" = "damn devil!"
Hälsingland is the area close to Gävla, and that sounds like "hell-land", so often Swedes say "Go to Hälsingland!" when they don't want to swear.
#socialism #clownworld #media #Sweden #climate
Skiing video, schematic texts, scary images and scoring links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/trump-impossible-to-jail-gaza-christians