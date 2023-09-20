Sweden, 20.09.23. After a night of spraying, take a quick look at my food crops (Barley)

As with my beans, my barley is suffering. This is a heritage barley meant for growing in extreme cold and wet. After the nightly spraying it's almost all flat to the ground, soaked, and beginning to mold. This is exactly when it should be beginning to ripen and as you can see, seed is forming. But my chances of harvesting seed are practically nil.



We have had *this* particular "weedkiller/growth retardant" spraying three times to date this year. Once in spring when people set out seedlings and sowed seeds. Once in what passed for summer, when the first harvests were due and now, when crops are meant to be setting seed.

Wake up please, those of you thinking this is normal. Yes, extremes of weather have always occured in earth's history.

But so far as I'm aware, nothing in rain until now contained growth retardant or weedkiller.

