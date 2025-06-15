Updates: Iran/Israel Exchange Strikes | Ireland: Massive Anti-Immigration Protests 6/15/25

World News Report: Trump has denied Netanyahu's request to help Israel strike deep into Iran's underground enrichment facility as Israel continues strategic strikes against major Iranian energy facilities. Deadly strikes hit civilians in Tel Aviv with at least a dozen casualties. Both Northern Ireland and the ROI held massive protests over several days this week as Keir Starmer agreed to launch an investigation into grooming gangs. The leader of al-Qaeda’s Yemen branch is urging fellow Islamists in the United States to assassinate President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, tech billionaire Elon Musk, and other U.S. leaders, calling them “scum of the earth and its greatest criminals.” All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/updates-iran-israel-exchange-strikes/





Father's Day Sale NOW thru June 17th, promocode "dad10 *NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%