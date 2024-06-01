Demonstration in Tel Aviv - Confrontations between Zionist Police and Settlers have Broken Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Confrontations between zionist police and settlers have broken out as settlers continue their massive demonstration in "Tel Aviv" to demand a prisoner exchange deal with the resistance.
The zionist police have arrested a number of settlers, and the families of zionist prisoners held in Gaza threatened to reach Netanyahu's home.
Cynthia... there were videos showing police confrontations, but I chose only the crowd video and print the rest of the news.