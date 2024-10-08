Riccardo Bosi: These Storms Are Not Normal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America: News Updates
* Hurricanes Helene & Milton — man-made and directed for specific purposes
* Mass flooding and damage, thousands missing
* Allegations of cloud seeding (just like elsewhere)
* GoFundMe
Australia: News Updates
* Moves are underway for Torres Strait communities to join the Yidindji sovereign nation, established in Cairns a decade ago, to break away from Australian government rule.
* The Chinese government has been asked to bankroll the proposed Torres Strait nation, which has already elected its political representatives.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (8 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5hvd85-australiaone-party-the-green-room-8-october-2024-800pm-aedt.html