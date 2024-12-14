Horrible public education system in California

San Diego teacher says about her class lessons:

“I went somewhere that my students couldn't see me. I had to scream and I banged my fist against a wall at my school and cried. Just cried.”

“All hell breaks loose in the classrooms on a regular basis."

"No learning gets done."

"School district does nothing about out of control kids, even after 4+ months of documented incidents."

"Kids steal and break things she pays for without punishments."

"I would never send my child to a school in the school district I work in. Nope.”