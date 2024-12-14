Horrible public education system in California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
San Diego teacher says about her class lessons:
“I went somewhere that my students couldn't see me. I had to scream and I banged my fist against a wall at my school and cried. Just cried.”
“All hell breaks loose in the classrooms on a regular basis."
"No learning gets done."
"School district does nothing about out of control kids, even after 4+ months of documented incidents."
"Kids steal and break things she pays for without punishments."
"I would never send my child to a school in the school district I work in. Nope.”