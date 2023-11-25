Thunderstruck by Steve N Seagulls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From 2014.
Finnish band called Steve'n'Seagulls plays a bluegrass version of AC/DC's song Thunderstruck. I think I like this better than the original.
Recorded by Jaakko Manninen Photography.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4Ao-iNPPUc
