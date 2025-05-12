BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Holy Sepulchre or Garden Tomb? Where Was Jesus REALLY Buried
High Hopes
High Hopes
3293 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 4 months ago

Glenn Beck


Apr 20, 2025


Christians and archaeologists have long debated where the tomb of Jesus Christ was located. Some, like the Catholic and Orthodox churches, believes the Church of the Holy Sepulchre houses Christ’s tomb. But others, including many Protestants, argue that the nearby Garden Tomb is the real location. Glenn, who leaned towards the Garden Tomb theory, speaks with Baptist pastor and New Testament scholar, Jeremiah Johnston, who (to Glenn’s surprise) sides with the Catholics on this issue. Pastor Johnston explains why he believes the evidence is clear: The Church of the Holy Sepulchre marks the true location of Christ’s crucifixion, burial, and resurrection.


Watch Glenn's full podcast with Pastor Jeremiah Johnston on the Shroud of Turin and other Christian artifacts HERE: https://studio.youtube.com/video/3Xfb...


Tired of living with pain? Try Relief Factor at https://bit.ly/blaze4relief


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  X / glennbeck

  instagram / glennbeck

  facebook / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJb70-xxPug


Keywords
jesusresurrectionbaptistburialcrucifixionpastorglenn beckgarden tombholy sepluchrejeremiah johnston
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy