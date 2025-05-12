Holy Sepulchre or Garden Tomb? Where Was Jesus REALLY Buried

Glenn Beck





Apr 20, 2025





Christians and archaeologists have long debated where the tomb of Jesus Christ was located. Some, like the Catholic and Orthodox churches, believes the Church of the Holy Sepulchre houses Christ’s tomb. But others, including many Protestants, argue that the nearby Garden Tomb is the real location. Glenn, who leaned towards the Garden Tomb theory, speaks with Baptist pastor and New Testament scholar, Jeremiah Johnston, who (to Glenn’s surprise) sides with the Catholics on this issue. Pastor Johnston explains why he believes the evidence is clear: The Church of the Holy Sepulchre marks the true location of Christ’s crucifixion, burial, and resurrection.





