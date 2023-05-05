EPIC TAKE DOWN! Senator Kennedy boils Top Biden Regime Climate Official Clown.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BENNY JOHNSON: Senator Kennedy boils Top Biden Regime climate official in steaming pot of jambalaya— There is nothing left!
"How much is it going to cost the American tax payer to go carbon neutral by 2050?
You cant tell me... you don't know do you? Either that or you wont... "
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1654505376031600640