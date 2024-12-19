RT News - December 19 2024 2PM GMT

Dec 19, 2024

rt.com





President Vladimir Putin rejects the Western claim that Russia is in a weakened state during his annual marathon Q&A session. The US admits it's tried to conduct regime change in Iran for the last two decades while falling short of its goal. We'll recount Washington's latest attempt ahead in the program.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/