RT News - December 19 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 19, 2024
rt.com
President Vladimir Putin rejects the Western claim that Russia is in a weakened state during his annual marathon Q&A session. The US admits it's tried to conduct regime change in Iran for the last two decades while falling short of its goal. We'll recount Washington's latest attempt ahead in the program.
RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.
This video was made with linuxmint.
Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/