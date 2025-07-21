Germany: Hundreds of ‘Aggressive’ Syrians & Kurds CLASH in Düsseldorf - 4 cops injured

Hundreds of ‘AGGRESSIVE’ Syrians and Kurds CLASH in Düsseldorf, Germany — Bild

Area 51 vets accuse Pentagon of handing them 'death sentence' at hands of 'invisible enemy'

The classification of US Air Force vets’ service at the Nevada Test and Training Range, better known as Area 51, is preventing them from getting the care they need for an array of health ailments, including cancer.

Some 491 former guards have already died as a direct result of their service, and vets, who worked at the site from the mid-80s through the 90s, are accusing the government of knowing about the dangerous nature of their work, but not doing anything about it.

The cream of the Air Force crop vets, hand-picked for top-secret guard duties, first discovered the source of their illnesses at a Las Vegas reunion in 2016, realizing that they were getting cancerous tumors, and their children born with them, with their service at Area 51 serving as "the common denominator."

Assuming the work was “safe,” vets discovered that the state knew of the radiation dangers at the site as early as 1975, when a report confirmed heavy contamination by depleted uranium, beryllium and plutonium, but concluded that “discontinuing the work done…would be against the national interest.”

"Our government knew that the area was contaminated. So knowing that, and they willingly put us there, that's giving somebody a death sentence," former vet Pomp Braswell told NewsNation, whose reports have triggered Congressional probes.

The VA is refusing to assist, citing the “masking” of their service.

Vets have set up a non-profit known as The Invisible Enemy, demanding transparency in their case and calling for compensation and answers.