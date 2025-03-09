Dot-Connector: Ep157: Think How We Tell You To Think, Even When You Think We Don't (Free Version)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On The Dot Connector this week, David discusses the manipulation of human society by non-human entities from another dimension, suggesting that many are unaware of these influences on their identities and perceptions.
The manipulation of perception and identity leads to a cycle of dependence on authority, fostering division and control. Understanding this dynamic is essential to recognize and challenge the ongoing reduction of freedoms in society.
