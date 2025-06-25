© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Robert Scott Bell: The first time we met, I believe it was in an Autism One conference when you first came out, were able to speak and it's just such a blessing to be on this journey with you.
Judy Mikovits, PhD: We were actually just looking at that 2014 May 24 Autism One talk that I gave called "The Environmental Causes of Autism," because, of course, now we have all the cures for the environmental poisons, and we're blessed to have Robert F Kennedy Jr in that Secretary space. Boy, that corrupt Congress was on it today, in that hearing. I mean, are you kidding me, that lady just pounded, congresswoman from Washington State, Mister Kennedy, did you ever treat measles? Are you kidding? Did you ever treat meningitis? Pertussis? Was a great one, whooping cough. Oh yeah, the shots caused the whooping cough. We know that from Del Bigtree, the monkey study, I was right there in the summer of 2017.
06/24/2025 - The Robert Scott Bell Show: https://rumble.com/v6v9lhd-grace-schara-verdict.html
The Highwire EPISODE 9: HIV-LIKE VIRUSES IN VACCINES? - June 8 2017: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/episode-9-hiv-like-viruses-in-vaccines/
Presentations: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations
Environmental Causes of Autism: https://tinyurl.com/EnvironmentalCausesOfAutism