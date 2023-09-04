© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TWIN BROTHERS CHURCH : VICTORY OVER ICHABOD AND THE NEW WORLD ORDER
1
29 views • 09/04/2023
TWIN BROTHERS CHURCH - VICTORY OVER ICHABOD AND THE NEW WORLD ORDER (VIDEO)
Produced by Davis Motion Pictures™ in 2006
Filmed at my grandfather Bryan Webber's Church - Living Waters - in Buford, Georgia.
Filmed by Mike Anderson aka the Edge.
Shot on my Panasonic DVX-100A in 24p
