Hormone Balance for Fertility with Guest Natalie Burt

Approximately 75% of the patients at infertility clinics remain infertile. That’s a low success rate considering the emotional toll it can take, not to mention the significant costs. Is there a better way?

Join Dr. Hotze and guest Natalie Burt as they discuss how restoring hormone balance enabled her to have the family she desired. After continually being told by her OB/GYN that “everything was normal,” yet unable to conceive, Natalie and her husband (Coach Micheal Burt) took matters into their own hands.

Watch now and learn how replenishing certain hormones enabled Natalie to have two more children! Discover what seemingly unrelated symptoms led to her diagnosis.

