China at the International Court of Justice - statements for supporting Palestine, ENG

133 views • 02/22/2024

◾️Chinese envoy to the UN, Zhang Jun, told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today the 'Palestinian people's use of force to resist foreign oppression and complete the establishment of an independent state is [an] inalienable right well founded in international law.

