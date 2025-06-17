Who Removed 'Holy Spirit' from The Lord's Prayer (and other changes)?

In this episode of Presbyter Chat, host Darren Kelama answers a listener’s question about the correct version of the Lord’s Prayer. We explore the prayer’s origins, comparing its earliest form from the 144 A.D. Christian Bible to later versions in Matthew, Luke, and the Catholic tradition. We'll do a deep-dive on translation changes, including Pope Francis’s 2019 edit, and examines the theological impact of these alterations. The episode also delves into the historical split between Marcionites and Judaizers, highlighting ongoing debates about biblical authenticity and the evolving understanding of God within Christianity.





Translation Issues and Judaic Bibles (00:00:12)

Discussion of translation errors, Judaic Bibles, and the significance of the Old Testament’s inclusion.





Recent Edits by Pope Francis (00:01:15)

Mentions the 2019 change to the Lord’s Prayer by Pope Francis and its lack of public awareness.





Importance and Power of the Lord’s Prayer (00:01:15)

Explains why the Lord’s Prayer is foundational and why it has been frequently altered.





Original Language and Context (00:02:36)

Emphasizes that Jesus spoke Greek, not Hebrew or Aramaic, and the prayer’s original context.





The Original Lord’s Prayer (00:03:57)

Reads the Lord’s Prayer from the first Christian Bible of 144 A.D., both in English and Greek.





Comparison with Later Versions (00:05:49)

Compares the original prayer to the edited versions in Matthew, Luke, and the Catholic tradition.





Anonymous Gospel Authors and Inspiration (00:06:59)

Questions the divine inspiration of anonymously authored gospels and the logic of multiple versions.





Matthew, Luke, and Catholic Versions Read (00:08:13)

Reads the Lord’s Prayer from Matthew, Luke, and the Catholic version, noting differences.





Pope Francis’s 2019 Change Explained (00:09:24)

Details Pope Francis’s reasoning for changing “lead us not into temptation” and its implications.





Yahweh vs. Our Father—Historical Schism (00:10:31)

Explains the distinction between Yahweh and “our Father,” referencing the 144 A.D. church schism.





Old Testament’s Influence and Yahweh’s Nature (00:12:00)

Describes how the Old Testament was added to Christian Bibles and Yahweh’s character.





Pope Francis’s Reasoning vs. Old Testament (00:13:11)

Contrasts Pope Francis’s statements with Old Testament depictions of Yahweh.





Catholic Church’s Yahweh Problem (00:14:20)

Discusses the Catholic Church’s struggle to reconcile Yahweh’s image with Christian beliefs.





Attempts to Distance from Yahweh (00:15:36)

Explores recent efforts by Christian denominations to distance themselves from Yahweh.





2008 Ban on Yahweh in Liturgy (00:16:53)

Mentions the 2008 Catholic directive to remove “Yahweh” from all liturgical texts.





Importance of Context in Scripture (00:18:15)

Stresses the need for historical and textual context in understanding scripture.





Greek Meaning of “Temptation” (00:19:39)

Explains the Greek word for “temptation” and alternative translations.





Role of the Holy Spirit in the Original Prayer (00:20:52)

Highlights the removal of “Holy Spirit” from later versions and its theological significance.





Minimizing the Holy Spirit (00:22:09)

Discusses theories on why references to the Holy Spirit were minimized or removed.





Other Edits in the Lord’s Prayer (00:23:23)

Notes additional changes in wording (bread, sin, debt, earth) across versions.





Preservation of the First Bible (00:24:46)

Describes the near-erasure of the original Bible during Roman persecutions.





Canon Debates and Book Burnings (00:26:03)

Details the Diocletian persecution and the targeted destruction of Christian scriptures.





Rise of the Edited Bible (00:27:22)

Explains how Constantine and the Catholic Church established new, edited versions of the Bible.





Apostle Paul’s Warning Against Altered Gospels (00:28:40)

Cites Paul’s warning about perverted gospels and the importance of the original scripture.





Conclusion and Reflection (00:29:30, implied)

Wraps up with a reflection on the significance of these changes and a closing blessing.





