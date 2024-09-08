Saturday Emergency Broadcast: Taking Your Questions, He Will Break the Biggest COVID News Yet!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SATURDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: ALEX JONES WILL BE TAKING YOUR QUESTIONS IN AMA FORMAT IN FIRST HOUR — IN HOUR 2, HE WILL BREAK THE BIGGEST COVID NEWS YET! MUST WATCH!
In this emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones hosts an “Ask Me Anything” forum in the first hour to get your take on the state of the world and what you think is coming next. Then, he’ll break groundbreaking news about the COVID-19 mRNA binary weapon platform aka the “vaccine.” This is a must-watch broadcast so share it with your friends and family!
Top scientists from around the globe have confirmed the COVID mRNA injection is part of the globalist binary weapon program that switches off the immune system.
