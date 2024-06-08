M113 cannot save AFU but rather directs their destruction all together

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
American M113 medical armored personnel carriers enter Chasov Yar #ChasivYar to evacuate dead or wounded Ukrainian servicemen. M113 failed to save them but instead directed their destruction simultaneously, targeted early in the journey and neutralized by Russian artillery or mortars.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/