Stout Sunday: Boulevard Brewing Whiskey Barrel Stout 5.0/5*

Running 11.8 for the ABV, 32 for the IBUs and a dark rich cherry SRM of 98 ( I changed my mind )

She's delicious and complex. A very interesting brew without the boozy overload.

I'm assuming it was the 1/3 fresh added to the 2/3s casked that mellowed it out nicely.

Thanks for coming by and having a rich and hardy one with us.

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

