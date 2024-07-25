BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES -- PERSECUTED PATRIOT TINA PETERS
233 views • 9 months ago

68-year old Gold Star mom Tina Peters is facing 20 years in prison for the crime of exposing what appears to be Dominion voting machine election rigging. Tina made a copy of the evidence and for that supposed "crime" she is being persecuted by the State of Colorado and the local whore mainstream media who want to see her do hard time behind bars for standing up for the Republic.


Tina's site:

https://tinapeters.us/


Tina's Give Send Go:

https://www.givesendgo.com/tinapeters

trumpnewstreasonelectiongodirsfedww3bidentaxestrending newsassassintina peterspersecuted patriot
