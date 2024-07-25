SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES -- PERSECUTED PATRIOT TINA PETERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
68-year old Gold Star mom Tina Peters is facing 20 years in prison for the crime of exposing what appears to be Dominion voting machine election rigging. Tina made a copy of the evidence and for that supposed "crime" she is being persecuted by the State of Colorado and the local whore mainstream media who want to see her do hard time behind bars for standing up for the Republic.
