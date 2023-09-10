US & Ukrainian Elite Laundering Money - Igor Kolomoisky, Biden Connected Ukrainian Billionaire

I'm sharing from WION, on YT.

Biden connected Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky detained on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.

Here's an interesting article from March 2021. How Hunter Biden’s Interests ‘Overlapped’ With Banned (now detained) Ukrainian Oligarch

https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/03/31/how-hunter-bidens-interests-overlapped-with-banned-ukrainian-oligarch/

Article small Excerpt:

Connections with Hunter Biden at a Glance

Among the indirect connections between Kolomoisky and the younger Biden:

Kolomoisky had a “controlling interest” in Burisma Holdings, the New York Post reported. Burisma employed Hunter Biden as a board member for a widely reported salary of $50,000 per month. Russian media, quoted in State Department emails, referred to Burisma as “part of Kolomoisky’s financial empire.”

Kolomoisky publicly said in 2019 that he refused to cooperate with efforts by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to get his help in investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma—and potentially Joe Biden, multiple news outlets reported. House Democrats’ impeachment report on Trump also cited the incident in late 2019.

Emails from 2015, published last year by the New York Post, show a Kolomoisky protege communicated with Hunter Biden about a meeting between the protege and Joe Biden, then vice president under President Barack Obama.

Court filings from 2019 by a private investigatory firm allege that legally obtained bank records of Hunter Biden show payments to him from the Kolomoisky-owned PrivatBank.





Cynthia is adding this, found Sept 15.: The arrest of the Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky was extended, while increasing the amount of bail - from five hundred million to three billion eight hundred and ninety-one million hryvnia.

The Shevchenko District Court of Kiev re—elected a measure of restraint to Igor Kolomoisky, who received a new suspicion on three articles - in the case of the seizure of UAH 5.8 billion.







