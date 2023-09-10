US & Ukrainian Elite Laundering Money - Igor Kolomoisky, Biden Connected Ukrainian Billionaire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing from WION, on YT.
Biden connected Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky detained on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.
Here's an interesting article from March 2021. How Hunter Biden’s Interests ‘Overlapped’ With Banned (now detained) Ukrainian Oligarch
https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/03/31/how-hunter-bidens-interests-overlapped-with-banned-ukrainian-oligarch/
Article small Excerpt:
Connections with Hunter Biden at a Glance
Among the indirect connections between Kolomoisky and the younger Biden:
Cynthia is adding this, found Sept 15.: The arrest of the Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky was extended, while increasing the amount of bail - from five hundred million to three billion eight hundred and ninety-one million hryvnia.
The Shevchenko District Court of Kiev re—elected a measure of restraint to Igor Kolomoisky, who received a new suspicion on three articles - in the case of the seizure of UAH 5.8 billion.